Weather Update: 8-14 inches of snow expected today

Today's snowstorm is expected to drop up to 14 inches of snow in western Connecticut.

Here is the latest weather forecast in your area.

Here is the latest weather forecast in your area. (6:02 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NORWALK - Today's snowstorm is expected to drop up to 14 inches of snow in western Connecticut.

News 12 meteorologists say that snow developing in the early morning hours will remain heavy through the early afternoon. The snow will taper off to flurries later in the day.

Total accumulations are expected to be between 8 and 14 inches total. About 2-3 inches of snow will be coming down per hour.

The high temperature will be around 31 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield counties through Thursday evening.

Stay with News 12 Connecticut for the latest forecast information.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Here is the latest weather forecast in your 1 Connecticut Weather Forecast
Police say Yvonne Young used pepper spray and 2 Police: Parent in wheelchair used pepper spray in school fight
Metro North says it's ready for the storm 3 Metro-North prepared for snowfall
4 VIDEO: Hempstead Town Supervisor Santino news conference on storm preps
VIDEO: Morris County is ready for the snow 5 VIDEO: Morris County is ready for the snow

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Torre says Norwalk will send out almost 40 DPW crews prep for Thursday snowstorm

Department of Public Works officials said Tuesday they are gearing up for what could be

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE