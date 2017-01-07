Weather update: Cold temps with periods of snow

A winter storm warning has been issued for New Haven County and a winter weather advisory has been issued for Fairfield County as a coastal

NORWALK - A winter storm warning has been issued for New Haven County and a winter weather advisory has been issued for Fairfield County as a coastal storm moves through the area.

The snow that arrived Saturday morning will continue throughout much of the day. News 12 Connecticut meteorologists says accumulations will vary, with highest amounts expected in the east and lightest near the New York border. Total accumulation will be around 2 to 4 inches for most of the area, but could reach 3 to 6 inches farther east. 

Forecasts show snow continuing into Saturday evening before skies gradually clear.

Overnight temperatures will be in the teens. Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries and highs in the upper-20s.

