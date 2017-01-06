News Weather update: Freezing temps, chance of more snow Snow could return to the region Saturday as temperatures climb from overnight lows in the teens to highs in the upper-20s. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. (5:33 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated January 6, 2017 4:47 PM NORWALK - Snow could return to the region Saturday as temperatures climb from overnight lows in the teens to highs in the upper-20s. News 12 Connecticut meteorologists say snow will be lightest near the New York border. Total accumulation will be around 1 to 3 inches for most of the area but could reach 3 to 5 inches farther east. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern New Haven County until at 1 a.m. Sunday Forecasts show snow continuing into Saturday evening before skies gradually clear. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:07 1 Bridgeport police issue arrest warrant in murder case 2:14 2 Man found shot to death inside Bridgeport apartment 1:11 3 Homeless man found dead in Stamford 3:16 4 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 5 0:46 5 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman advertisement | advertise on News 12