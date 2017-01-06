Weather update: Freezing temps, chance of more snow

Snow could return to the region Saturday as temperatures climb from overnight lows in the teens to highs in the upper-20s.

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. (5:33 PM)

NORWALK - Snow could return to the region Saturday as temperatures climb from overnight lows in the teens to highs in the upper-20s.

News 12 Connecticut meteorologists say snow will be lightest near the New York border. Total accumulation will be around 1 to 3 inches for most of the area but could reach 3 to 5 inches farther east. 

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern New Haven County until at 1 a.m. Sunday

Forecasts show snow continuing into Saturday evening before skies gradually clear.

