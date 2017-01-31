Weather Update: Light snow blankets southeastern CT

Light snow falling across southwestern Connecticut was expected to dissipate Tuesday evening.

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast.

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. (5:31 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NORWALK - Light snow falling across southwestern Connecticut was expected to dissipate Tuesday evening.

Accumulation totals were expected to be between 1 and 3 inches.

Wednesday will see a mixture of sun and clouds with a high of 44 degrees.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. 1 Connecticut Weather Forecast
Live and Drive 2 Snow creates slick commute in southwestern CT
Stamford police say a father and son were 3 Police: Father, son tried to sell drugs in Stamford
VIDEO: Safe Day 4 VIDEO: Safe Day
The Connecticut Post reports Takeia Davis, 38, offered 5 Bridgeport woman accused of trying to kidnap child

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

School closings and delays around the area. School Closings and Early Dismissals

Schools in southwestern Connecticut may be closed or have early dismissal. More schools may be

Traffic Center Traffic Center

Connecticut Weather Center

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE