Weather Update: Light snow expected Thursday into Friday

NORWALK - Some light snow is in the forecast for Connecticut today.

News 12 meteorologists say around 10:30 p.m. some light snow will creep up the shoreline and head north as the night continues.

The snow should be finished between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.

This snowfall will leave somewhere between a coating to two inches on the ground.

The shoreline should expect the most snow.