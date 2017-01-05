News Weather Update: Light snow expected Thursday into Friday Some light snow is in the forecast for Connecticut today. News 12 meteorologists say around 10:30 p.m. some light snow will creep up the shoreline You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. (10:30 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 5, 2017 8:14 AM NORWALK - Some light snow is in the forecast for Connecticut today. News 12 meteorologists say around 10:30 p.m. some light snow will creep up the shoreline and head north as the night continues. The snow should be finished between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday. This snowfall will leave somewhere between a coating to two inches on the ground. The shoreline should expect the most snow. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:46 1 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman 2 Funeral held for Stamford teen who committed suicide 2:15 3 Superintendent: New school funding formula could cause issues 0:57 4 Federal investigators in Brooklyn after LIRR train crash 30:48 5 VIDEO: Gov. Malloy delivers the State of the State Address advertisement | advertise on News 12