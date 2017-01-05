Weather Update: Light snow expected Thursday into Friday

Some light snow is in the forecast for Connecticut today. News 12 meteorologists say around 10:30 p.m. some light snow will creep up the shoreline

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast.

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. (10:30 AM)

NORWALK - Some light snow is in the forecast for Connecticut today.

News 12 meteorologists say around 10:30 p.m. some light snow will creep up the shoreline and head north as the night continues. 

The snow should be finished between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday. 

This snowfall will leave somewhere between a coating to two inches on the ground. 

The shoreline should expect the most snow. 

