Weather Update: Light snowfall expected today

Some winter weather is expected to hit Connecticut today, starting between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast.

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. (8:28 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NORWALK - Some winter weather is expected to hit Connecticut today, starting between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

News 12 meteorologists say we will have light snow all day, until about 7 p.m.

The total snow accumulation is about 1-3 inches. 

The temperature will go back up tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sun and about 40-45 degree temperatures. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. 1 Connecticut Weather Forecast
Stamford police say a father and son were 2 Police: Father, son tried to sell drugs in Stamford
ARLINGTON, VA - JANUARY 27: U.S. President Donald 3 Fallout grows from Trump immigration order; reports of travelers stranded at airports
Gov. Malloy 4 Malloy: Budget proposal includes insurance tax reductions
Wyman says once residents are signed up, the 5 State leaders urge health care enrollment before deadline

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

School closings and delays around the area. School Closings and Delays

Schools in southwestern Connecticut may be closed or have early dismissal. More schools may be

Traffic Center Traffic Center

Connecticut Weather Center

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE