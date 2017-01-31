News Weather Update: Light snowfall expected today Some winter weather is expected to hit Connecticut today, starting between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. (8:28 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 31, 2017 8:10 AM NORWALK - Some winter weather is expected to hit Connecticut today, starting between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. News 12 meteorologists say we will have light snow all day, until about 7 p.m. The total snow accumulation is about 1-3 inches. The temperature will go back up tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sun and about 40-45 degree temperatures. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:18 1 Connecticut Weather Forecast 0:55 2 Police: Father, son tried to sell drugs in Stamford 1:02 3 Fallout grows from Trump immigration order; reports of travelers stranded at airports 0:27 4 Malloy: Budget proposal includes insurance tax reductions 2:14 5 State leaders urge health care enrollment before deadline advertisement | advertise on News 12