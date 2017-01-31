Weather Update: Light snowfall expected today

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Some winter weather is expected to hit Connecticut today, starting between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

News 12 meteorologists say we will have light snow all day, until about 7 p.m.

The total snow accumulation is about 1-3 inches.

The temperature will go back up tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sun and about 40-45 degree temperatures.