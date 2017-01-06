News Weather update: Sleek roads could impact commute Overnight snow could impact the morning commute. Accumulation totals could be from a coating to 2 inches. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. (5:34 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated January 6, 2017 5:51 AM NORWALK - Overnight snow could impact the morning commute. Accumulation totals could be from a coating to 2 inches. The precipitation will create slick road conditions during the morning commute, so drivers are urged to be extra cautious. More snow could possibly hit the area this weekend. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:14 1 Man found shot to death inside Bridgeport apartment 1:29 2 Weather Kids: Franklin Elementary School 1:11 3 Homeless man found dead in Stamford 1:07 4 Bridgeport police issue arrest warrant in murder case 3:16 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 5 advertisement | advertise on News 12