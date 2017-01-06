Weather update: Sleek roads could impact commute

Overnight snow could impact the morning commute. Accumulation totals could be from a coating to 2 inches.

NORWALK - Overnight snow could impact the morning commute.

Accumulation totals could be from a coating to 2 inches.

The precipitation will create slick road conditions during the morning commute, so drivers are urged to be extra cautious.

More snow could possibly hit the area this weekend.

