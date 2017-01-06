News Weather update: Snow clears, cold temps stay Some overnight snow impacted the morning commute. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. (10:28 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated January 6, 2017 9:06 AM NORWALK - Some overnight snow impacted the morning commute Friday. The precipitation created slick road conditions during the commute, and drivers were urged to be extra cautious. The snow cleared southwestern Connecticut by 8 a.m. and was followed by sunshine with a high of 34 degrees. The cold temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Warmer temps come back mid-week. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:14 1 Man found shot to death inside Bridgeport apartment 1:11 2 Homeless man found dead in Stamford 0:46 3 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman 1:07 4 Bridgeport police issue arrest warrant in murder case 1:29 5 Weather Kids: Franklin Elementary School advertisement | advertise on News 12