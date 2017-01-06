Weather update: Snow clears, cold temps stay

Some overnight snow impacted the morning commute.

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast.

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. (10:28 AM)

NORWALK - Some overnight snow impacted the morning commute Friday.

The precipitation created slick road conditions during the commute, and drivers were urged to be extra cautious.

The snow cleared southwestern Connecticut by 8 a.m. and was followed by sunshine with a high of 34 degrees.

The cold temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Warmer temps come back mid-week.

