Weather Update: Snow is falling heavily across CT today

Here is the latest weather forecast in your area. (10:30 AM)

NORWALK - Snow is falling heavily across CT today. 

The snowstorm is expected to drop up to 14 inches of snow in total.

News 12 meteorologists say that snow will taper off to flurries as the day goes on. 

The snow has created a "white-out" effect, which makes driving outside dangerous. 

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield counties through Thursday evening.

Stay with News 12 Connecticut for the latest forecast information.

