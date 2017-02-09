Weather Update: Snow is falling heavily across CT today

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Snow is falling heavily across CT today.

The snowstorm is expected to drop up to 14 inches of snow in total.

News 12 meteorologists say that snow will taper off to flurries as the day goes on.

The snow has created a "white-out" effect, which makes driving outside dangerous.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield counties through Thursday evening.

