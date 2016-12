You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Some wintry weather is expected across Connecticut today.

News 12 meteorologists say a wintry mix will turn to rain and continue through the afternoon.

The rainfall could be heavy into this afternoon and this evening.

Northern Connecticut should expect to see some slushy spots during the day.

Forecasters say Friday will be mostly cloudy and windy with scattered flurries.