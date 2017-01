You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Snow is expected to impact the Friday morning commute in parts of southwestern Connecticut.

News 12 meteorologists say the overnight snow will last through Friday morning.

Accumulation totals could be from a coating to 2 inches.

The precipitation will create slick road conditions during the morning commute, so drivers are urged to be extra cautious.

More snow could possibly hit the area this weekend.