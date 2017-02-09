News Weather Update: Snow winds down as temps dip Much of the area saw around a foot of snow. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Here is the latest weather forecast in your area. (4:47 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated February 9, 2017 5:30 AM NORWALK - Temperatures will drop overnight following today's snowstorm. Much of the area saw around a foot of snow. Temperatures will be in the teens tonight. Wind chills will be in the single digits through the morning. Gusty winds will continue as well, blowing and drifting the snow on the ground. Stay with News 12 Connecticut for the latest forecast information. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Weather Center Live Traffic and Weather advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:29 1 Snow creates slick commute in southwestern CT 1:05 2 Storm Coverage: Stamford Train Station 4:40 3 Connecticut Weather Forecast 1:05 4 Storm Coverage: Westport 0:43 5 Metro-North prepared for snowfall advertisement | advertise on News 12