Weather Update: Snow winds down as temps dip

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Temperatures will drop overnight following today's snowstorm.

Much of the area saw around a foot of snow.

Temperatures will be in the teens tonight. Wind chills will be in the single digits through the morning.

Gusty winds will continue as well, blowing and drifting the snow on the ground.

Stay with News 12 Connecticut for the latest forecast information.