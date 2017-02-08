News Welder's torch sparks small explosion at Stratford company Stratford fire officials say a welder's torch sparked a small explosion at a company Tuesday afternoon. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. It happened around 2 p.m. behind Hudson Paper Company on West Broad Street. (8:56 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated February 8, 2017 9:23 AM STRATFORD - Stratford fire officials say a welder's torch sparked a small explosion at a company Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. behind Hudson Paper Company on West Broad Street. Officials says a welder was taking apart a 1,000-gallon diesel tank when his torch ignited some leftover fuel. News 12 was told the flames burned the man's face, but the welder did not have to go to the hospital. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:57 1 Connecticut Weather Forecast 2:06 2 Healthy Heart: High cholesterol 0:46 3 Travel ban to start at 9 p.m. 4:06 4 Connecticut Sportscast, Feb. 7 0:26 5 Bridgeport police: Man shot several times in broad daylight advertisement | advertise on News 12