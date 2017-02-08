Welder's torch sparks small explosion at Stratford company

Stratford fire officials say a welder's torch sparked a small explosion at a company Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. behind Hudson Paper Company on West Broad Street.

It happened around 2 p.m. behind Hudson Paper Company on West Broad Street.

Updated

STRATFORD - Stratford fire officials say a welder's torch sparked a small explosion at a company Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. behind Hudson Paper Company on West Broad Street.

Officials says a welder was taking apart a 1,000-gallon diesel tank when his torch ignited some leftover fuel.

News 12 was told the flames burned the man's face, but the welder did not have to go to the hospital.

