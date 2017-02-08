Western CT prepares for significant snowstorm

Towns and cities across western Connecticut spent Wednesday preparing for Thursday's winter storm.

While public works crews prepared by treating roads and readying equipment, residents decided to stock up on storm essentials.

While public works crews prepared by treating roads and readying equipment, residents decided to stock up on storm essentials.

Updated

NORWALK - Towns and cities across western Connecticut spent Wednesday preparing for Thursday's winter storm.

While public works crews prepared by treating roads and readying equipment, residents decided to stock up on storm essentials.

At Crossroads Ace Hardware in Westport, workers said they sold more sleds Wednesday than they had all winter. There were only a handful left by the afternoon.

Customers were also buying wood, salt and batteries, among other necessities.

By Wednesday night, many schools, centers and businesses in the area announced that they would be closed or have delayed start times on Thursday.

Forecasters said that over a foot of snow could accumulate during the storm.

More on this topic

