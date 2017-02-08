Western CT prepares for significant snowstorm

Towns and cities across western Connecticut are preparing today as a winter weather system approaches the area. Chris Torre, with Norwalk Public Works, says almost

NORWALK - Towns and cities across western Connecticut are preparing today as a winter weather system approaches the area.

They will drive along 26 plow routes using salt, sand and a liquid solution to melt layers of ice and snow.

He says residents should be patient and let the crews work to clear roads.

"Try to stay off the roads if at all possible until they're cleaned up," says Torre. "I wouldn't shovel your driveways until after the plow has plowed your street, curb to curb."

Forecasters say 6 inches to a foot of snow is possible during Thursday's storm.

 

