News Westport 10-year-old twins start recycling campaign in school You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Two twin boys from Westport are doing their part to help the environment this Earth Day. (2:11 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 22, 2017 1:54 PM WESTPORT - Two twin boys from Westport are doing their part to help the environment this Earth Day. The two 10-year-olds noticed that the cafeteria at their elementary school wasn't recycling plastic bottles so they started a campaign to collect them. Every week, they turn in the bottles and redeem them for cash. The boys use the money to buy dog food which they then bring to the Connecticut Humane Society in Westport. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:44 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police 1:23 2 Police: Man fatally shot outside Bridgeport restaurant 1:56 3 Police: Man arrested after trying to lure juvenile 0:28 4 Police: Couple steals $30K in supplies from Home Depot 0:26 5 2 men arrested in connection with Stamford home robbery advertisement | advertise on News 12