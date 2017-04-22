You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WESTPORT - Two twin boys from Westport are doing their part to help the environment this Earth Day.

The two 10-year-olds noticed that the cafeteria at their elementary school wasn't recycling plastic bottles so they started a campaign to collect them.

Every week, they turn in the bottles and redeem them for cash.

The boys use the money to buy dog food which they then bring to the Connecticut Humane Society in Westport.

