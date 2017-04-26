Westport bus drivers’ union: No strike authorized

WESTPORT - A potential school bus driver strike that would have stranded students in Westport Thursday may not happen, union officials say.

On Tuesday, school administrators sent a letter home warning parents that if DATTCO Transportation and its drivers didn't reach a new contract by midnight, there would be a strike.

The union says it did not authorize a strike, and drivers will show up to work Thursday.

The district's superintendent says she wanted to warn parents just in case.

For their part, many parents scrambled to set up alternative arrangements.

