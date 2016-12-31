Westport hosts 23rd annual First Night celebration

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WESTPORT - Westport was set to host its 23rd annual First Night celebration Saturday night.

Hundreds gathered to enjoy entertainment and fun that included the Silver Steel Band, horse-drawn carriage rides, a model train display and a bonfire.

Organizers say the event was for families to enjoy while ringing in the new year.

"It's an opportunity to try a little bit of everything in one night, but it's also an alcohol and drug free event so it's safe," said Barbara Pearson. "It's fun, it's a community event and it's open to everyone."

The event wrapped up with a fireworks show.

First Night Westport is one of just two Fire Night celebrations in Connecticut.