Westport hosts 23rd annual First Night celebration

(12/31/16)
Updated
WESTPORT - Westport was set to host its 23rd annual First Night celebration Saturday night.
Hundreds gathered to enjoy entertainment and fun that included the Silver Steel Band, horse-drawn carriage rides, a model train display and a bonfire.
Organizers say the event was for families to enjoy while ringing in the new year.
"It's an opportunity to try a little bit of everything in one night, but it's also an alcohol and drug free event so it's safe," said Barbara Pearson. "It's fun, it's a community event and it's open to everyone."
The event wrapped up with a fireworks show.
First Night Westport is one of just two Fire Night celebrations in Connecticut.