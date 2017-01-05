Westport man held on $500K bail on child porn charges

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - A Westport actor is being held on $500,000 bail on child pornography charges after a brief appearance in Norwalk Superior Court.

Police say Paul Letersky, 47, sent graphic text messages to a 13-year-old boy and had dozens of pornographic images on his computer.

Westport police say they found the images on his computer at his apartment on Riverside Avenue, right across the street from Saugatuck Elementary School.

Police say he had no contact with the school, and don't believe anyone was ever in danger.

Court papers have revealed some of the conversation that allegedly took place between Letersky and the boy, many which of which are too graphic to report.

The judge has ordered Letersky to stay 1,500 feet away from any school and stay away from any item where he could access the internet.

The website IMDB lists "Paul Jude Letersky" as an actor with 45 credits, including as a KGB agent on the "The Americans," as well as uncredited roles in "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "The Dark Knight Rises."