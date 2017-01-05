Westport man held on $500K bail on child porn charges

A Westport man is facing child pornography charges after police found more than 50 photos inside his home on Riverside Avenue. Paul Letersky, 47, was

Police say Paul Letersky, 47, sent graphic text messages to a 13-year-old boy and had dozens of pornographic images on his computer.

Police say Paul Letersky, 47, sent graphic text messages to a 13-year-old boy and had dozens of pornographic images on his computer. (3:43 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NORWALK - A Westport actor is being held on $500,000 bail on child pornography charges after a brief appearance in Norwalk Superior Court.

Police say Paul Letersky, 47, sent graphic text messages to a 13-year-old boy and had dozens of pornographic images on his computer.

Westport police say they found the images on his computer at his apartment on Riverside Avenue, right across the street from Saugatuck Elementary School.

Police say he had no contact with the school, and don't believe anyone was ever in danger.

Court papers have revealed some of the conversation that allegedly took place between Letersky and the boy, many which of which are too graphic to report.

The judge has ordered Letersky to stay 1,500 feet away from any school and stay away from any item where he could access the internet.

The website IMDB lists "Paul Jude Letersky" as an actor with 45 credits, including as a KGB agent on the "The Americans," as well as uncredited roles in "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "The Dark Knight Rises."

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Sally Kelman volunteers at the New Covenant House 1 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman
2 Funeral held for Stamford teen who committed suicide
Last year, a judge ruled the current system 3 Superintendent: New school funding formula could cause issues
The National Transportation Safety Board says 4 Federal investigators in Brooklyn after LIRR train crash
5 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 4

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Police say 47-year-old Paul Jude Letersky was sexting Police arrest Westport man on child porn charges

Westport police say they arrested a man Wednesday after searching through his home and finding

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE