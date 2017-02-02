Westport police alert residents after coyote kills dog

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WESTPORT - Westport police are warning residents about coyotes in the area after a woman says her dog was killed by one of the animals.

The attack happened Saturday in the front yard of a home on Charcoal Hill Road. Katharine Huber says her two dogs, Murphy and Layla, were playing as usual when she heard an unusual bark from Layla.

Her husband went running outside and found Murphy with 27 puncture wounds. He didn't survive.

Wildlife experts say coyotes in the area often have wolf DNA as well. Their actions are becoming more brazen as they get comfortable being around people.

Police say they have seen an increase in reported sightings in town. Should anyone come across one of the animals, police recommend making loud noises to scare them away before calling authorities.