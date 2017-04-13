You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WESTPORT - The Westport Police Department today hosted a training class on explosive detection for police K-9s and their handlers.

The class, put on by the Department of Homeland Security, included some of the most extensive training in the country.

Officials said the training is good for both the dogs and their handlers.

“It gives them exposure to potential emerging threats that they wouldn't otherwise see,” said Don Roberts, of the Department of Homeland Security.

This type of training sessions is the first of its kind in the northeast.