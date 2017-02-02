Westport police warn residents about coyotes

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WESTPORT - Westport police are warning people today about coyotes.

Police tell News 12 they have had an increase in reported sightings of coyotes in the town, and they say a dog was recently killed by one on the north side of town.

They are warning people to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.

Police think they are seeing more of them this time of year because the coyotes are looking for food.

They add that people should make sure not to leave anything out in yards, and to make sure garbage is tightly secured.