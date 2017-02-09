Westport's Planet Pizza sees busy afternoon during snowstorm

WESTPORT - While Friday's storm shut down many of western Connecticut's businesses, Planet Pizza in Westport said snow days are their busiest days.

"We have huge orders," one employee told News 12. "They're like 8, 10, 12 pizzas."

Despite the daunting weather, Planet Pizza remained open and continued making deliveries.

Planet Pizza told News 12 that they actually need more drivers on snowy days, because some of their drivers get delayed or stuck due to road conditions.