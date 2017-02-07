Wet, slick roads reported amid freezing rain advisory

News 12 reporter Femi Redwood is riding in a mobile unit where she reported wet and slick roadways in New Canaan. (2/7/17)

NEW CANAAN - Officials say roadways may be icy today due to freezing rain in southwestern Connecticut.

News 12 reporter Femi Redwood is riding in a mobile unit where she reported wet and slick roadways in New Canaan.

A freezing rain advisory is effective for northern Fairfield and Northern New Haven County through 1 p.m.

 

 

