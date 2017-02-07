News Wet, slick roads reported amid freezing rain advisory Officials say roadways may be icy today due to freezing rain in southwestern Connecticut. News 12 reporter Femi Redwood is riding in a mobile unit You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. News 12 reporter Femi Redwood is riding in a mobile unit where she reported wet and slick roadways in New Canaan. (2/7/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 7, 2017 12:06 PM NEW CANAAN - Officials say roadways may be icy today due to freezing rain in southwestern Connecticut. News 12 reporter Femi Redwood is riding in a mobile unit where she reported wet and slick roadways in New Canaan. A freezing rain advisory is effective for northern Fairfield and Northern New Haven County through 1 p.m. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:46 1 VIDEO: University of Bridgeport Rally 0:38 2 New England Patriots hold victory parade today 0:16 3 Pedestrian hit and killed in Greenwich 0:58 4 Senate set to confirm education secretary by narrow margin 3:25 5 Connecticut Weather Forecast advertisement | advertise on News 12