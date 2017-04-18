Wilbur Cross H.S. teacher charged with sexual assault

NEW HAVEN - A Wilbur Cross High School teacher has been charged with sexual assault after an alleged relationship with a student.

According to the New Haven Register, drama teacher Jennifer Frechette is facing assault charges related to an incident back in January.

Police say the encounter with the 15-year-old student wasn't a onetime thing.

Police also found explicit text messages exchanged on the victims’ phone.

The schools says Frechette has been placed on paid leave, but the interim superintendent says he will recommend she be terminated.