Wilton PD seeks expansion, holds open house

Wilton police say they're holding open houses for community members Tuesday ahead of a vote to acquire a new building. (4/25/17)

Updated

WILTON - The Wilton Police Department held an open house Tuesday ahead of a vote to potentially approve $1.2 million dollars in funding for a study that would look into expanding its headquarters.

The department says funding for any possible expansions would come from taxpayer dollars, so officers wanted the community to see for themselves the issues it is facing.

"We want to make sure to them that we justify our needs, so at this open house, we hope to show you some of the things we need to have so we can serve the community better," says Wilton Police Department Capt. Thomas Conlan.

Conlan says some of the issues include not having the proper facilities to conduct interviews and prisoner holding cells not being large enough to separate adults and juveniles.

He also says the police station was built in 1974 when the department had 29 officers. He says there are now 44 officers and that there's not enough space for jobs to be done effectively.

If voted on by the public, the $1.2 million bond issue would fund an architectural study, which would determine whether the current police station would undergo expansions, or if a new headquarters would be built.

"I'm going to try and help get them this new building anyway I can. I'm not a powerful person but I am now a voter so I can get my vote in," says community member Bud Taylor.

The police department will hold a second open house on Saturday, April 29, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Wilton residents can vote on the bond issue on either May 2 or May 6.

