Wilton Police Department seeks new building, holds open houses

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WILTON - Wilton police say they're holding open houses for community members Tuesday ahead of a vote to acquire a new building.

They say because funding for a new building would come from tax payer dollars, they want the community to see for themselves the issues they're facing.

"We want to make sure to them that we justify our needs, so at this open house we hope to show you some of the things we need to have so we can serve the community better," says Wilton Police Department Capt. Thomas Conlan.

He says some of the issues include not having the proper facilities to conduct interviews and that the prisoner holding cells aren't big enough to separate adults and juveniles.

Conlan also says the police station was built in 1974 when the department had 29 officers. He says there are now 44 officers and that there's not enough space for jobs to be done effectively.

The town will vote in May whether to approve $1.2 million in funding for a study to look into the architecture and where the building could be.

The open houses take place on Tuesday, April 25 and Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.