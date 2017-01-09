Wilton students begin monthlong service project

The students and staff at Miller Driscoll School in Wilton were all decked out in their pajamas today, to kick off a month-long service project.

Teachers say the second-graders are running a pajama drive, collecting brand new pairs to donate to kids in need.

Teachers say the second-graders are running a pajama drive, collecting brand new pairs to donate to kids in need. (1:19 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

WILTON -
The students and staff at Miller Driscoll School in Wilton were all decked out in their pajamas today to kick off a monthlong service project.

Teachers say the second-graders are running a pajama drive, collecting brand-new pairs to donate to kids in need. 

News 12 was told two boys got the idea after watching videos about projects by other kids around the country. 

Teachers say it is a great way to get the students involved. Students will be collecting donations all month. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical 1 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport
Norwalk police say they're investigating this morning, after 2 Woman crushed to death after being pinned between cars
The fire started at 267 Melba St. on 3 Residents injured, pets killed in Milford fire
Fairfield Notre Dame Lancers are currently undefeated. 4 Team of the Week: Notre Dame Lancers
Bridgeport officials say they have activated the city's 5 Bridgeport officials activate the city's 'cold weather protocol'

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE