News Wilton students begin monthlong service project The students and staff at Miller Driscoll School in Wilton were all decked out in their pajamas today, to kick off a month-long service project. Teachers say the second-graders are running a pajama drive, collecting brand new pairs to donate to kids in need. January 9, 2017 1:23 PM WILTON - The students and staff at Miller Driscoll School in Wilton were all decked out in their pajamas today to kick off a monthlong service project. Teachers say the second-graders are running a pajama drive, collecting brand-new pairs to donate to kids in need. News 12 was told two boys got the idea after watching videos about projects by other kids around the country. Teachers say it is a great way to get the students involved. Students will be collecting donations all month.