Wilton volunteer transcribes 120-year-old letters

WILTON - Bonnie Tremante is a volunteer for the Weir Farm National Historic Site in Wilton, where she transcribes letters written by impressionist painter Julian Alden Weir, his wife and family.

Tremante's task is delicate and time-consuming, but the retired teacher says she yearns to learn about the historic people who she considers to be her neighbors.

"I think you actually begin to feel like you know the people," Tremante says. "And begin to realize many of the joys and concerns of the past still translate to today."

Some of the letters she has transcribed were letters from Weir's mother and love letters between him and his wife.

Tremante tells News 12 that she hopes visitors feel the same sense of inspiration that she does when peeking into the lives of the historic Wilton family.