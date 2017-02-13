Winds take down trees, create mess in western Connecticut

Powerful wind gusts as fast as 50 mph took down trees across western Connecticut on Monday.

Monday's high-speed winds are causing damage and scattered outages across western Connecticut.

Monday's high-speed winds are causing damage and scattered outages across western Connecticut. (3:17 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

GREENWICH - Powerful wind gusts as fast as 50 mph took down trees across western Connecticut on Monday.

On Hendrie Avenue in Greenwich, Metro-North responded after a tree limb fell across the train tracks. North Maple Avenue was also closed Monday morning and power was cut to the neighborhood after wires came down.

Eversource Energy reported that more than 500 people were without power in Greenwich.

Police tell News 12 that they had 45 reports of downed trees and 19 calls for wires being down in Greenwich alone.

There were no reports of injuries.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A funeral for Lucas Salem was held Friday 1 Funeral held for man killed in Stamford crash
Here is the latest weather forecast in your 2 Connecticut Weather Forecast
Residents in Norwalk are being advised to clear 3 Property owners face fines if sidewalks aren't cleared
A high-tech advance in fertility treatment has lead 4 12 on Health: Fertility treatment
A group of neighbors in the Hollow section 5 Bridgeport residents want different snow removal process

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE