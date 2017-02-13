Winds take down trees, create mess in western Connecticut

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - Powerful wind gusts as fast as 50 mph took down trees across western Connecticut on Monday.

On Hendrie Avenue in Greenwich, Metro-North responded after a tree limb fell across the train tracks. North Maple Avenue was also closed Monday morning and power was cut to the neighborhood after wires came down.

Eversource Energy reported that more than 500 people were without power in Greenwich.

Police tell News 12 that they had 45 reports of downed trees and 19 calls for wires being down in Greenwich alone.

There were no reports of injuries.