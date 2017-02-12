Wintry mix causes rough road conditions in Western CT

Snow changed to sleet in Greenwich late Sunday morning, creating a slushy mess. Snow plows have been out in full force in Stamford, Greenwich and

Snow changed to sleet in Greenwich late Sunday morning, creating a slushy mess. Snow plows have been out in full force in Stamford, Greenwich and Norwalk to keep drivers moving efficiently.

Snow changed to sleet in Greenwich late Sunday morning, creating a slushy mess. Snow plows have been out in full force in Stamford, Greenwich and Norwalk to keep drivers moving efficiently. (1:03 PM)

GREENWICH - Roads in western Connecticut that were already messy from last week's snowstorm will need to be used with extra care Sunday, thanks to additional winter weather.

Snow changed to sleet in Greenwich late Sunday morning, creating a slushy mess. Snow plows have been out in full force in Stamford, Greenwich and Norwalk to keep drivers moving efficiently.

I-95 has also been kept mostly clear, although a southbound accident slowed things down in Greenwich.

