Wintry mix creates dangerous driving conditions

BRIDGEPORT - Officials say Sunday's wintry mix is creating dangerous conditions for drivers.

Bridgeport's emergency operations center says there is extra concern for safety Sunday, because a new layer of snow covering the icy, compacted snow from last week could be deceiving to drivers. 

Even as the snow changes over to freezing rain later in the day, drivers are asked to continue to use caution as roads may remain icy

