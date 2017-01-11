Woman dies after being shot in head in Bridgeport

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Police say a woman who was shot in the head last weekend in Bridgeport has died.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday on the 1,000 block of East Main Street. Elianna Cruz was in the passenger seat of a parked car when a suspect fired through the driver's side window, missing the man behind the wheel and striking her.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital on Wednesday.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez says Cruz was an innocent bystander "in the wrong place at the wrong time." He also says that Cruz's children lost their father, 31-year-old Petey Soto, when the car he was driving was struck by a speeding vehicle on Father's Day.

Police say they're in the process of reviewing surveillance video, which may provide clues as to the identity of the gunman.