Woman dies after car accident on Merritt Parkway

WESTPORT - Authorities say one person was killed and another was injured after their car veered off the Merritt Parkway and into the woods.

They say the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. yesterday near Exit 41 in Westport.

State police say 51-year-old Lisa Brown was pronounced dead at Norwalk Hospital this morning.

The other occupant of the car, 40-year-old Donell Terrence Alston, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

