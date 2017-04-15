Woman offers reward to solve 2014 murder

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport woman is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of her loved one's killer.

Jackie Webster’s fiance Joseph Myers, 38, was fatally shot on Jefferson Street in July of 2014, after boasting he had a winning lottery ticket worth $1,600.

Police tell News 12 the search for the killer has grown cold.

Webster says it took years to collect the money for a reward and she hopes it will make a difference in helping police solve the case.