Woman robbed at ATM outside of bank

STRATFORD - Stratford police are asking for the public's help in finding the man who robbed a woman at gunpoint outside a bank Thursday morning.

Police say the man stole $2,000 as the woman was trying to make a deposit at the TD Bank on Stratford Avenue.

Officials say the man got into a car driven by a second suspect. They say it's a Lexus with the license plate 885 TTA.

Police say the car was reported stolen from Bridgeport on Jan. 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stratford police.