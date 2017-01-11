Woman shot in head in Bridgeport remains in critical condition

A woman remains in critical condition after being shot in the head this past weekend in Bridgeport. (1/11/17)

BRIDGEPORT - A woman remains in critical condition after being shot in the head this past weekend in Bridgeport.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday on the 1,000 block of East Main Street. Elianna Cruz was in the passenger seat of a parked car when a suspect fired through the driver's side window, missing the man behind the wheel and striking her.

The 26-year-old's family says she has since been fighting for her life at Bridgeport Hospital.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez says Cruz was an innocent bystander "in the wrong place at the wrong time." He also says that Cruz's children lost their father, 31-year-old Petey Soto, when the car he was driving was struck by a speeding vehicle on Father's Day.

Police say they're in the process of reviewing surveillance video, which may provide clues as to the identity of the gunman.

