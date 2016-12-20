Woman struck by car, suffers head injury

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - A woman is recovering after being hit by a car in Greenwich Tuesday morning.

According to Greenwich police, a 30-year-old Stamford woman was hit by a car while crossing at Mill Street and Meade Avenue. Police say she is now recovering from a head injury.

"We have the traffic division investigating all the circumstances that took place today. It is a serious accident anytime a pedestrian is struck by a car," says Lt. Kraig Gray.

Greenwich police say the driver did stop and waited for help after hitting the woman.

They say so far the driver has not been charged in connection to the incident.

Investigators say they spoke to several witnesses and are reviewing surveillance video to learn exactly what happened.

Many people told News 12 that the spot is a dangerous intersection and said they had witnessed near-misses there in the past.