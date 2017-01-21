News Women march in solidary in Stamford Thousands of people are rallying together in cities all over the country Saturday in solidary with the Women's March on Washington. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Thousands of people are rallying together in cities all over the country Saturday in solidary with the Women's March on Washington. (1:36 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 21, 2017 1:21 PM STAMFORD - Thousands of people are rallying together in cities all over the country Saturday in solidary with the Women's March on Washington. Crowds of people were in Stamford today to show their support. Many tell News 12 it's so important to make sure things like women's rights, safety and health are protected. Many of them fear that won't happen with the new presidential administration. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:47 1 Bridgeport nursing director retiring after 35 years 0:43 2 Women march in solidary in Stamford 1:49 3 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 2:26 4 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 1:53 5 Police: Man critical after Stamford store shooting advertisement | advertise on News 12