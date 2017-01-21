Women march in solidary in Stamford

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Thousands of people are rallying together in cities all over the country Saturday in solidary with the Women's March on Washington.

Crowds of people were in Stamford today to show their support.

Many tell News 12 it's so important to make sure things like women's rights, safety and health are protected.

Many of them fear that won't happen with the new presidential administration.