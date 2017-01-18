Woodbridge JCC reopens after bomb threat

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WOODBRIDGE - Officials say the Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge reopened Wednesday afternoon after being evacuated due to a bomb threat.

They say threats were made against the several JCC’s, but it is unknown if they are connected.

"I think we're in challenging times and we have to stand at the ready, but we can’t allow the perpetrators of the disruption to affect our daily lives so we're going to get back to business as soon as we can," says Judy Alpern-Diamondstein, of the JCC of Greater New Haven.

Officials say they do not know if Wednesday’s incidents are related to the string of threats made against JCC's across the country last week.

The Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven moved most of its operations to a building on Research Drive after a fire caused major damage to the main facility last month.