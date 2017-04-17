Woodbridge schools face major cuts

WOODBRIDGE - The town of Woodbridge has joined the growing list of communities facing major cuts to schools.

A meeting was held Monday night at Center School, where parents protested in an effort to convince officials to make those cuts as small as possible.

Parents say the cuts would threaten academic programs, jobs and technology supplies, among other areas of concern. They also say they hope the original $14.4 million education budget will be restored.

However, Woodbridge Board of Finance Chairman Matthew Giglietti says he thinks the $200,000 in cuts is necessary. He says the cuts are being made across the board as they prepare for state funding cutbacks.

The Board of Finance says a decision on the budget will be made next month.

