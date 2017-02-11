Yale students protest college named after proponent of slavery

CONNECTICUT - Students gathered Friday to protest the name of Calhoun College at Yale University.

The college was named after former Vice President John Calhoun, a proponent of slavery.

"By changing the name, we will signal that we no longer honor this history," says Yale student Tom Chu. "That doesn't mean that we are ignoring it. We can have memorials."

The University voted last spring to keep the name, but students are hoping to get the school's task force to recommend a name change once more. A name change would require University trustees to take another vote.

New Haven police say at least four people were arrested for blocking traffic during the protest.

Yale officials are meeting over the weekend to again consider changing the name of Calhoun College at Yale University.

 

