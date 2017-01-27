News Youth group braves cold to raise awareness for the homeless Dozens of teens in Orange braved the cold Friday to raise awareness about homelessness in the community. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The youth group gathered Friday night to sleep outside in shelter made of cardboard. (7:31 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 27, 2017 7:20 PM ORANGE - Dozens of teens in Orange braved the cold Friday to raise awareness about homelessness in the community. The youth group gathered Friday night to sleep outside in shelter made of cardboard. Organizers said the cardboard “house” is almost luxury compared to how many homeless have to live. People in the community have been donating all month to support the event. The group is still accepting donations through next week. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:14 1 Officials: 1 dead after Norwalk police chase ends in crash 1:08 2 Weather Kids: Roger Ludlowe Middle School 0:56 3 Stamford police seek man who stole $15K worth of Rolex watches 0:24 4 Driver killed in crash on I-95 in Waterford 23:59 5 Our Lives 7/23 advertisement | advertise on News 12