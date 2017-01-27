Youth group braves cold to raise awareness for the homeless

Dozens of teens in Orange braved the cold Friday to raise awareness about homelessness in the community.

The youth group gathered Friday night to sleep outside in shelter made of cardboard.

The youth group gathered Friday night to sleep outside in shelter made of cardboard.

ORANGE - Dozens of teens in Orange braved the cold Friday to raise awareness about homelessness in the community.

The youth group gathered Friday night to sleep outside in shelter made of cardboard. Organizers said the cardboard “house” is almost luxury compared to how many homeless have to live. 

People in the community have been donating all month to support the event.

The group is still accepting donations through next week. 

