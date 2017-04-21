Parents of disabled children plea to stop state layoffs

NEWINGTON - Parents of disabled children made a public plea to Gov. Dannel Malloy Friday to reconsider possible layoffs that he announced on Thursday.

The emotional news conference came in response to Gov. Malloy's notice that as many as 1,100 state employees could lose their jobs if unions didn't make more concessions.

The layoffs would lead to cuts at centers that house severely disabled people. 

The parents said they understood the state's budget issues, but thought the state's "most vulnerable" citizens shouldn't be part of balancing it.

