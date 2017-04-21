Police: 1 dead in Norwalk I-95 car crash

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - One person has been declared dead after an early morning car accident on I-95 in Norwalk.

Police say the deadly crash happened near exit 17 on I-95 and caused them to have to close the northbound side of the highway.

The road by exit 16 was also blocked off.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.