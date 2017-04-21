Police: 1 dead in Norwalk I-95 car crash You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say the deadly crash happened near exit 17 on I-95 and caused them to have to close the northbound side of the highway. (7:38 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 21, 2017 7:55 AM NORWALK - One person has been declared dead after an early morning car accident on I-95 in Norwalk. Police say the deadly crash happened near exit 17 on I-95 and caused them to have to close the northbound side of the highway. The road by exit 16 was also blocked off. The identity of the victim has yet to be released. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:50 1 Connecticut Sportscast, April 20 1:23 2 Police: Man fatally shot outside Bridgeport restaurant 1:14 3 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting 0:23 4 All passengers safe after I-95 bus fire in Westport 1:18 5 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting advertisement | advertise on News 12