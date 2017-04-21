Police: 1 dead in Norwalk I-95 car crash

Police say the deadly crash happened near exit 17 on I-95 and caused them to have to close the northbound side of the highway.

Police say the deadly crash happened near exit 17 on I-95 and caused them to have to close the northbound side of the highway. (7:38 AM)

NORWALK - One person has been declared dead after an early morning car accident on I-95 in Norwalk.

Police say the deadly crash happened near exit 17 on I-95 and caused them to have to close the northbound side of the highway.

The road by exit 16 was also blocked off.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

