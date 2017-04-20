Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT - One man has been pronounced dead after an early morning shooting in Bridgeport. 

Police say the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near McLevy Green. 

There is no word on how many people were involved or what led to the shooting. 

Stay with News 12 Connecticut for more information as this story develops. 

