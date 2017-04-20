Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - One man has been pronounced dead after an early morning shooting in Bridgeport.

Police say the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near McLevy Green.

There is no word on how many people were involved or what led to the shooting.

