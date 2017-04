You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - An accident on I-95 in Westport sent three people to the hospital, one of them suffering serious injuries.

The three-car accident occurred near exit 17 and led to the closing of the northbound side of I-95.

The passenger in serious condition is a 9-year-old boy, who police say suffered a head injury.

The accident is under investigation.