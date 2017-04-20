Police: One person injured in Norwalk homeless shelter stabbing You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night at a homeless shelter in Norwalk. (7:21 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 20, 2017 7:37 AM NORWALK - Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night at a homeless shelter in Norwalk. At least one person was injured in the stabbing at the Open Door Shelter on Merritt Street. Police say the suspect ran off after the incident. There is no word on the victim’s condition. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:14 1 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting 1:18 2 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting 3:14 3 Bridgeport man wanted in connection to shooting arrested in FL 0:19 4 Mother, teenager stabbed in Bridgeport 0:19 5 Police: One person injured in Norwalk homeless shelter stabbing advertisement | advertise on News 12