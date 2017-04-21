Police search for man who assaulted woman, used her credit cards

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police are searching for a man who assaulted a woman in a parking lot, and then was caught on camera attempting to use her credit cards.

The attack happened at 8 p.m. on Wednesday on Broadridge Avenue in Stratford. Police say the suspect slammed the woman to the ground and stole her purse.

Cameras outside of Ely's Liquor in Bridgeport then caught the man driving up in a Jeep Liberty a short time after the alleged assault, walking into the store and using her credit card for a purchase.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez describes the suspect as "as a dangerous individual who has no problem or doesn't care about hurting anyone, in this case a woman."

Perez asks anyone with information to call the Stratford Detective Bureau at 203-385-4120.