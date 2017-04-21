Sacred Heart professor aims to restore eroding shorelines

Biology professor Jennifer Mattei is among the professors who is trying to tackle the issue of erosion on the shoreline at Stratford Point. (8:38 AM)

STRATFORD - With Earth Day coming up this weekend, Sacred Heart University professors are getting a jump on things by trying to make their own positive environmental impact.

Mattei says the shoreline there has been eroding for over 10 years, and the damage has become a serious issue recently, so herself and some students are coming out to lay down salt marsh grass in hope to restore it.

The planting will start at 11 a.m. today and continue throughout the spring.

